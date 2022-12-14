Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ExlService were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

ExlService stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

