Summit Global Investments Purchases New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

