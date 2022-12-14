Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 9,157 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

