Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

