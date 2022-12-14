Summit Global Investments Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Balchem were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 177.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $6,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $173.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

