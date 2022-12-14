Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

