Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

