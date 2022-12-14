Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,154 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $45,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.