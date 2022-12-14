Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

