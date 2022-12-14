Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $630,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

