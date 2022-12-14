Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $612,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,513.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,261.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.