Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

