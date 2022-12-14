Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $600,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Align Technology by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Align Technology by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $674.89. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

