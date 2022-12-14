Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFAQ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 54,594.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 151,228 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 426,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAQ opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

