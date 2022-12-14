Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,879 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $51,705,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 272.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Insider Activity

Freshworks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 126,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 126,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,131,201.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,796,827 shares of company stock worth $26,173,021 and have sold 103,600 shares worth $1,453,892. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $29.66.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

