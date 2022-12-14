Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

