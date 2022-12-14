Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 395,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75.

On Monday, November 7th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.50. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

