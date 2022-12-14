Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 6,619 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

