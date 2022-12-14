Gary Duncan Brown Sells 24,905 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53.

Gary Duncan Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.13. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

