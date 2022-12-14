Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the average volume of 1,872 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.