Nicolas Hien Sells 12,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80.
Dollarama Stock Performance
DOL opened at C$79.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.17. The stock has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.85 and a twelve month high of C$85.88.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Featured Stories
