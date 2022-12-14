Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$919,170.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$919,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,122,823.12.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

