Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at $145,922,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

