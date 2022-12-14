Path D. Fund Lp Hill Buys 47,961 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 47,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $1,661,848.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 309,747 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,733.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

PLAY stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

