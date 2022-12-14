Yossi Sela Sells 73,920 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in JFrog by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 302,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

