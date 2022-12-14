Michael J. Ellis Sells 28,825 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

JCI opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

