Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 92,320 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

