Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 280,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,136,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,648,008.50.
Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$780,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$948,000.00.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
ORA stock opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The firm has a market cap of C$593.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67.
Aura Minerals Increases Dividend
About Aura Minerals
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
Further Reading
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.