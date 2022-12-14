Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 280,000 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,136,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,648,008.50.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$780,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$948,000.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The firm has a market cap of C$593.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

About Aura Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Further Reading

