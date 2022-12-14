Path D. Fund Lp Hill Purchases 65,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $2,267,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $428,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

