Path D. Fund Lp Hill Purchases 65,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $2,267,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
