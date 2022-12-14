Kieran Barry Columb Sells 25,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$123.96 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.44.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

