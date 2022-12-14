Kieran Barry Columb Sells 25,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50.
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:L opened at C$123.96 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.42.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
