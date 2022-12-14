Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate Sells 294,643 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 294,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $3,300,001.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Servotronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.