Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,667 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

