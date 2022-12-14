Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,668 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,043,066.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73.

NYSE:APP opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

