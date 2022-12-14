Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $449,317,815.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Certara Stock Performance
CERT stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
