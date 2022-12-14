Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $449,317,815.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Certara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $685,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Certara by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Certara by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Certara by 10.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.