James C. Moyer Sells 40,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $401.52 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.62 and its 200 day moving average is $409.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

