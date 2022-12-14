Insider Selling: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Sells 109,968 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $23,354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.