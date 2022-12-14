Edward S. Lampert Sells 63,090 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
