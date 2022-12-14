Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 295,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $4,395,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,997,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,668,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 378,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.