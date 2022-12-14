Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $38.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 632.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Pure Storage Company Profile

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.69, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.