Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.60

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.02 ($0.44), with a volume of 153001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.60 ($0.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 76.50 ($0.94).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.34 million and a P/E ratio of 728.00.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

