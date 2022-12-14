KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 1,718.2% in November

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,718.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNYJY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

