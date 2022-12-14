Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, an increase of 1,895.2% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.26.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
