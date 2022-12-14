Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

