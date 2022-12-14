Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Li Ning Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $297.37.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

