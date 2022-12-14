Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $424.80

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 424.80 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 408.80 ($5.02), with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.40 ($5.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 465 ($5.70) to GBX 415 ($5.09) in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.53.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

