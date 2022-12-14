Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

