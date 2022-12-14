Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (HLTOY)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.