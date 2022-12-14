Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 2,475.0% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAQC opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

