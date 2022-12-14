First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 2,683.3% in November

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 2,683.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $11,436,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

