First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 2,812.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
LEGR stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $45.38.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
