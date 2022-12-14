First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 2,812.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

LEGR stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

