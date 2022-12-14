CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 3,790.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

